UNB pool could stay afloat 3 more years as city, province pledge to kick in cash

The Sir Max Aitken Pool could be saved after all — at least for another three years.

At Monday night's city council meeting, councillors passed a motion to enter an agreement with the University of New Brunswick and the province — an annual cost of $140,000 for the city.

Nearly 200 pool supporters flooded into the gallery at city hall to hear the city's decision. The crowd erupted with applause as council voted unanimously on the matter.

Chris Ramsey, a spokesperson for users of the Sir Max Aitken Pool, couldn't wipe the grin off his face as he left the gallery.

(Gary Moore/CBC)

"This is significant, this is really, really big tonight," he said. "Big win for everybody."

The UNB pool was scheduled to close in September following months of failed negotiations between the city and the university.

But as pressure to find a solution started to increase from the aquatics community, the province chimed in and offered financial support to bridge the two sides.

"We're blessed to have had the province step in and facilitate this and help make this happen," said Ramsey.

He said the province is chipping in $260,000 a year towards the agreement.

'Good value for taxpayers'

Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien said the city stayed firm on its stance over the last few months, and making a multi-year deal was important.

"We got a good value for the taxpayers of Fredericton," he said.

UNB officials are expected to meet about the agreement later this week.

"I think everyone's motivated to get this done," he said. "I know UNB, they want to get this done."

Besides entering a co-fund agreement, council also instructed staff to identify partnerships, locations and design options for a new community aquatics facility.

This is a welcoming surprise for Ramsey.

"There's a longer term view in this resolution than just … let's vote to keep the Sir Max Aitken Pool open," he said.