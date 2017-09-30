Fredericton police have started a new program designed to educate seniors on police practices and procedures.

The Seniors Police Academy is a six-week program running from Oct. 24 to Nov. 28 that will cover investigations, forensics, crime scene analysis, service dogs and more.

"The idea is to open up the doors and show people what we do," Const. Duncan Lombard said.

He hopes the program will show seniors a behind-the-scenes look at policing as well as strengthen the force's relationship with the community.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure — we want to reach out and help people and educate them, somewhat, on what to look for," he said.

"Beyond that, it's very very important as well to build relationships with the groups in the city here. The seniors here are a very vital and large part of our population."

Program full

In terms of how much the program is willing to teach, Lombard said "obviously we're not going to give too many secrets away."

"They'll be able to ask questions … and be able to see first-hand what those specialized sections of the police department do," he said.

Participants will be awarded with a graduation certificate at the end of the six weeks.

Though the program has filled up quickly, Lombard said Fredericton residents over the age of 55 should still email him to get on the waiting list.