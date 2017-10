Fredericton police are asking the public's helping finding Connor Scott, 14, who has been missing since about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Scott is Caucasian and about five feet eight inches tall and 135 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.