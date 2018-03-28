Disgraced Fredericton police officer resigns, chief 'grateful' for resolution

A Fredericton police officer, sentenced to four months in jail last fall for breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and previously found guilty of impaired driving, has resigned.

Darrell Ian Brewer, 41, tendered his resignation on Wednesday morning, confirmed Alycia Bartlett, spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force.

He submitted the letter during his mandated New Brunswick Police Act arbitration hearing, which was to determine his fate with the force, she said.

The New Brunswick Police Commission only has the authority to discipline active police officers. Once an officer leaves the force, the commission has no jurisdiction to investigate or impose sanctions, which can range from a verbal reprimand to dismissal.

It has certainly be a long, and complicated process. - Leanne Fitch, chief

Chief Leanne Fitch said she is "grateful a resolution has been reached" and is satisfied that due process was followed.

"It has certainly been a long, and complicated process of criminal proceedings and Police Act legislation," she said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"Throughout these challenging times, members of the Fredericton Police Force have continued to act with the utmost professionalism, and maintained a good level of service."

Fitch thanked the public for its "continued patience and trust."

Brewer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Was suspended without pay

He had previously been suspended without pay and was seeing a psychologist.

The former constable pleaded guilty in October to break and enter with intent and to breach of an undertaking.

On Sept. 1, Brewer broke into the apartment of a woman identified only as J.M. in court, after she tried to break up with him following a summer of dating, the courtroom heard.

He cut up all her bedding "down to the mattress," as well as some clothing, causing an estimated $700 in damage.

Brewer, who was reportedly drunk at the time, had also threatened to tell the woman's ex-husband where she was living with her two young children.

In addition to his jail sentence, he was ordered to provide a DNA sample and to pay restitution, was placed on probation for one year and must abstain from alcohol and non-prescribed drugs.

In April 2017, when Brewer was convicted of impaired driving, he was fined $1,500 and banned from driving for one year.

He was charged in 2015 after he crashed his motorcycle on Fredericton's north side while off-duty.

His blood-alcohol level was 150 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 mg.