Fredericton police are seeking the public's help finding a 27-year-old woman who has been missing for 11 days.

Alyssa Green was last seen in Fredericton on Jan. 13.

Police said Green is Caucasian, weighs about 130 pounds and is five feet one inch tall. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length bleach blond hair.

Fredericton police ask that anyone with information call them at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.