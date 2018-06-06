Skip to Main Content
Fredericton police search for missing 14-year old girl

CBC News ·
Madyson Palmer was last seen wearing black pants and sneakers and carrying a small, red backpack. (Fredericton Police)

Fredericton police are searching for a 14-year-old girl, who has been missing since June 2.

Madyson Palmer was last seen on the city's south side.

She was wearing black pants and sneakers and was carrying a small, red backpack.

Madyson is Caucasian, five feet six inches tall, 120 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder-length dyed red hair, which is shaved under her ponytail.

The Fredericton Police Force is asking anyone with information to contact them.

