Fredericton police search for missing 14-year old girl
Fredericton police are searching for a 14-year-old girl, who has been missing since June 2.
Madyson Palmer was last seen on the city's south side.
She was wearing black pants and sneakers and was carrying a small, red backpack.
Madyson is Caucasian, five feet six inches tall, 120 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder-length dyed red hair, which is shaved under her ponytail.
The Fredericton Police Force is asking anyone with information to contact them.