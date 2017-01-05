A suspended Fredericton Police Force officer is facing theft and fraud charges in connection with the police association he once served as treasurer.

Const. Michael (Mike) Craig Cook, 38, of Hanwell is accused of stealing more than $5,000 from the New Brunswick Police Association and of defrauding the advocacy and lobbying organization that represents municipal police officers across the province of more than $5,000.

The total amount of money allegedly involved has not been released.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between Dec. 5, 2012, and Feb. 26, 2015, and Oct. 16, 2012, and Feb. 26, 2015, respectively, while Cook was the treasurer.

RCMP laid the two charges against Cook in Fredericton provincial court on Thursday. The investigation was launched following an allegation of misappropriation of funds.

Cook did not attend court. His first scheduled appearance is on Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Police Chief Leanne Fitch will not be making any comments, said spokeswoman Alycia Bartlett.

Cook is the latest in a string of officers with the force to face criminal charges.

The allegations against him surfaced about a year-and-a-half ago when Fitch filed a conduct complaint with the New Brunswick Police Commission.

The independent oversight body began an investigation under the provincial Police Act "and by July of 2015 our investigator discovered that there were sufficient grounds of criminal allegations," said executive director and CEO Steve Roberge.

The commission advised Fitch, who then forwarded the matter to the RCMP.

"We automatically suspended our Police Act investigation once that criminal investigation started," said Roberge, and it will remain suspended until the criminal proceedings are complete.