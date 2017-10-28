A man was arrested Friday in Woodstock, N.B., after he led Fredericton police officers on a high-speed pursuit involving multiple police vehicles.



The man was wanted on multiple arrest warrants, said Sgt. Sean Clark of the Fredericton Police Force.



Three officers were injured in the pursuit that started on Smythe Street in Fredericton at about 6 p.m. Friday, he said.



"The officer tried to [arrest the suspect] and during that struggle, he dropped his car in gear and [dragged] the officer, causing injuries."

3 police officers injured

The officer suffered moderate injuries after being dragged a few feet, he said.

Two other officers were injured in vehicle collisions that took place during the chase. They were treated in hospital and released.



After the suspect crashed his vehicle into a fence in the Woodstock area, he was arrested with the help of a local citizen, Clark said.