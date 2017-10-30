Suspended Fredericton police officer Darrell Ian Brewer was sentenced Monday to four months in jail for breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment.

Brewer, 41, pleaded guilty earlier this month to break and enter with intent and to breach of an undertaking.

Brewer broke into the woman's apartment after she tried to break up with him after dating over the summer, court was told.

She has two young children and hadn't told her ex-husband where she was living. He could only see their children from a neutral drop-off point in the area.

But Brewer, not accepting the woman's decision to end their relationship, threatened to tell her her ex-husband where she lives.

Brewer was apparently drunk when he broke into the woman's house, texting her several times to let him inside, court heard.

When he broke into the home, he cut up all of her bedding with a pair of scissors he found. He also cut up the woman's mattress and clothing with scissors.

Photos taken from the crime scene after Brewer broke into a Fredericton apartment. (New Brunswick Provincial Court)

The woman, who was not identified by her full name in court, was not at home when Brewer broke in.

But because of the text messages, she called Brewer's brother. She watched from a distance as the brother picked Brewer up at her apartment.

In addition to the jail term, Judge Pierre Dubé sentenced Brewer to 12 months on probation and ordered a DNA sample be taken. Brewer cannot possess or consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

A restitution order of close to $700 was also required because of damage to the property.

Brewer has already been suspended without pay under the New Brunswick Police Act and has been seeing a psychologist since September.

Brewer ripped the victim's bedsheets down to her mattress. (New Brunswick Provincial Court)

Last year, he was found guilty of impaired driving in the summer of 2015.

After his impaired driving conviction in April 2016, a Police Act settlement outlined disciplinary and corrective measures for Brewer, including a suspension from his job and counselling in anger management.