Fredericton Police have seized up to 29 grams of cocaine and six grams of methamphetamine during a road stop shortly after midnight on Woodstock Road.

Sgt. David McLean said there were three people inside the vehicle that were arrested.

"When we intercept a vehicle that contains that amount of drugs, it is considered a good seizure," said McLean.

Inside the vehicle, officers also seized an undisclosed amount of cash and one ounce of marijuana.

McLean said he believes the drugs were going to be used for drug trafficking purposes.

"We certainly believe the person is involved in the drug subculture," he said.

McLean said an adult male from the Fredericton area, who had the drugs inside the vehicle, was charged and released with a promise to appear in court later next month.

Another person inside the vehicle was also released.

Meanwhile, a third individual inside the vehicle is still in custody with an outstanding warrant that is not related to the drug seizure.