Fredericton police have taken one man into custody after he allegedly assaulted three officers with bear spray during a violent domestic assault call on Sunday.

The attack happened just before 9:30 a.m on Sunday, when the officers were trying to enter the home to arrest the man.

One of the three police officers was taken to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, treated and later released. Police said the attack happened on the city's south side.

Members of the Patrol Response Team, Major Crime Team, K-9 Team, Forensic Identification Unit and a crisis negotiator responded to the call.

Police said the incident is under investigation and would not provide any further details.

The man is expected to appear in court on Monday.