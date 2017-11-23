Two pedestrians were sent to hospital in Fredericton following two separate crashes on Wednesday night.

The first crash involved a pedestrian who was struck by a city transit bus around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Westmorland and Brunswick streets.

One man was sent to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

"The bus continued on its way after the fact," said Sgt. Justin LeBlanc with the Fredericton Police Force.

Down the street, another crash happened just before 6 p.m. where another pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Brunswick and Regent streets.

The woman who was hit was sent to hospital with minor injuries and was also released.

"The wet weather and poor visibility were definitely contributing factors in both accidents," he said.

Both crashes remain under investigation, LeBlanc said.

Throughout the evening, police also responded to another accident at the bottom of Regent Street, involving three vehicles.

"It was one of those chain reactions, where one vehicle rear-ended the other," he said.

There was another crash on Wetmore Road, involving one vehicle.

As driving conditions get worse throughout the winter season, LeBlanc said drivers must be cautious while out on the roads.

"With the weather changing, the roads are going to get more slippery," he said.

"We're urging drivers to drive responsibly and use caution."