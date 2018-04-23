Route 105 in Fredericton reopens after crash

A stretch of Route 105 in Fredericton is now open after an early morning crash that seriously injured one man.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The driver as taken to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

The road on the city's north side was closed for several hours while police investigated, and at 8 a.m., traffic was still down to one lane between Carlisle Road and Diamond Street.

Police said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

"At this point, we believe speed to be a factor in the crash, but it is still under investigation," said Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force.