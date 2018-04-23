Skip to Main Content
Route 105 in Fredericton reopens after crash

Notifications

Route 105 in Fredericton reopens after crash

A stretch of Route 105 in Fredericton is now open after an early morning crash that seriously injured one man.

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after morning collision

CBC News ·
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a motor vehicle crash on the city's north side Monday morning. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

A stretch of Route 105 in Fredericton is now open after an early morning crash that seriously injured one man.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The driver as taken to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

The road on the city's north side was closed for several hours while police investigated, and at 8 a.m., traffic was still down to one lane between Carlisle Road and Diamond Street.

Police said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. 

"At this point, we believe speed to be a factor in the crash, but it is still under investigation," said Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us