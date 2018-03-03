Fredericton police say a man was arrested after they responded to a call of an assault involving a weapon and firearm offences.

Police say they were called to an apartment building on the city's south side shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday.

A female victim was taken to Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital with injuries and later released, police said. They didn't say how old she was.

Sgt. Jason Forward said he could not provide any more details about the case until charges are laid.

Police have said the man is expected to appear in court this week.