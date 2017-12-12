Fredericton council avoided hiking property taxes in its 2018 budget, but the city will be hitting citizens with higher water rates and rental fees next year.

The budget, which was passed at a special council meeting on Monday night, approved a decision to raise water rates by $0.10 per cubic metre and the quarterly service charge will climb by $5.08.

Coun. Dan Keenan, vice-chair of the finance and administration committee, defended the water rate increases.

"When's the last time there was a boil order in Fredericton? Or the last time you turned on your tap and didn't get water and safe quality water?" he said.

"Think about what that reliability, convenience and safety is worth."

The rate increase didn't go unopposed.

Coun. Steven Hicks voted against the move, calling it too aggressive.

"Over the last six years our rates have increased by 40 per cent and I've been hearing from residents and mainly senior residents that this cost is becoming just too much to bear," he said.

Recreation increases, $700K in grants

Water rates are not the only fees going up in Fredericton.

Rental fees for some of the city's fields and school gyms will also increase.

Per-game rates for Royals Field will go up to $30 from $25 while community school gym rentals will climb to $27.50 from $25 for one hour and to $42.50 from $40 for two hours.

User fees for rinks for people living outside Fredericton will increase to $773 from $726.50.

The city also announced it was handing out $766,430 in grants to community groups in the city.

The grants include $65,000 for the Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival, $50,000 for the Charlotte Street Arts Centre and $7,000 for the Multicultural Association.

Property assessment freeze

The city's budget plan had to be adjusted after a curveball from the provincial government.

The property assessment freeze imposed by the provincial government meant Fredericton's budget had to be tweaked late in the process.

Keenan said if the freeze continues this would be problematic for the city as the surplus money was a one-time exception.

"It's absolutely imperative that that system is fixed and ready to go forward so that we can start to see the improvement in tax assessment bases to move us forward," said Keenan.

The city found $615,000 in efficiencies in city services, but Keenan said this shouldn't affect front-line services.

"We have not impacted front-line services at all," said Keenan.

Keenan pointed to streamlining in snow clearing that resulted in $17,500 in savings.