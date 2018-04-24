Fredericton parking officers to enforce panhandling laws

Fredericton is making changes to the way it enforces loitering and begging laws in the city, by giving parking enforcement officers authority to deal with panhandlers.

The changes, that were approved Monday at council's regular meeting, means not just police officers are able to enforce the City's bylaws to panhandlers.

Parking commissionaires will have the ability to write tickets to anyone breaking the City's loitering and begging laws, but that's not the main goal.

According to Meredith Gilbert, manager of transit and parking services for Fredericton, it's more about offering support and guidance and not writing tickets.

"To help them get off the streets, maybe it's getting a cup of coffee, finding some mental health resources," said Gilbert.

"It's making sure that they have clean clothes, a meal."

Meredith Gilbert, Fredericton's manager of transit and parking services, says the new rules mean parking enforcement officers can write tickets, but also provide guidance to panhandlers. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Starting next month parking enforcement officers will be given training about ways to offer support and guidance to panhandlers in an attempt to help get them off the street.

The training will focus on ways to approach panhandlers with information about where to get a shower and wash clothes.

Providing panhandlers with information about places to find a free meal most days of the week and offer mental health resources will also be part of the training.

Gilbert said parking enforcement officers spend a lot of time face-to-face with panhandlers while working downtown and because of that have built relationships which will help in the process.

Tickets last resort

Gilbert said panhandling is not a huge issue in the city and officers will only write a ticket as a last resort.

"If somebody's really been asked a number of times to move along and been guided to these resources and they're not willing to comply with that … there may come a point with non-compliance that a ticket would have to be issued."

Gilbert said parking commissionaires in Moncton have been playing this extra role for a couple years and it's been a success.