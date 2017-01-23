The City of Fredericton is seeking public feedback on parking in the downtown through two surveys and an open house meeting, starting this week.

City officials want to know what motorists like about parking downtown and what they feel should be changed in the area bordered by Smythe Street, George Street, University Avenue, and St. Anne Boulevard.

It's all part of the Parking Master Plan initiative, which will be an integral part of the city's new Municipal Plan and Growth Strategy, also currently being developed.

'I really hope people take the time to participate.' - Henri Mallet, city councillor

"This is about improving and enhancing the city's downtown parking by creating a plan that supports our ongoing growth and planning efforts," Coun. Henri Mallet, chair of the city's transportation committee, said in a statement.

The first survey will be conducted on the downtown streets Jan. 24-26, targeting motorists at the city's parking meters, parking lots and parking garages.

An online survey is also underway on the city's website and will continue until Feb. 16.

On Jan. 26, the parking plan consultant and city staff will host an open house at the Fredericton Public Library in the Chickadee room between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They will discuss parking, answer questions and collect comments.

"I really hope people take the time to participate," said Mallet.

The goal of the master plan is to identify ways to:

Maximize the efficiency of existing parking resources.

Improve parking and mobility options for residents and visitors.

Identify solutions will support a connected, walkable and inviting destination for all users.

Clayton-Hill Associates Ltd./Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. are expected to deliver a final report based on data, best practices and feedback by late fall.

The consultants were awarded the contract in April, 2016.