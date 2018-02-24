The City of Fredericton has launched a survey of its older population to find out what would make the city a better place to live as they age.

The questionnaire is a project of the city's Age-Friendly Community Advisory Committee.

It is aimed at the over-50 crowd, which makes up more than a third of the city's population.

Coun. Eric Megarity, who chairs the committee, said the questions range from how the city deals with sidewalks and snowplowing to its transit.

"It's not always about the big projects, it's about the little thing that keeps people happy in their homes, safe and sound, and enjoying being included in the city," he said.

Accessibility is a key issue for Gloria Guitard. She is 64, and her husband, John, can only get around on a scooter.

She said at some restaurants, she often is forced to go through the backdoor.

"It feels like [Goodfellas]," she said.

Wayne Snowdon, 68, also said accessibility was a big issue.

"If you have your health, I think everything is fine," he said. "It's when you don't have your health, and accessibility in the downtown area and events for the disabled is an area where the city could improve a lot."

Jim Wolstenholm, 73, said traffic congestion downtown was number one for him.

"I think we have to find a way to discourage people from driving downtown as much as they do," he said.

"It'll take a number of things, of course. It'll take a better transit system, and more inducements so people use it."

The survey will be online until March 29.

Residents can also call the city to ask for someone to come to their home and help fill it out on paper.