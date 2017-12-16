One man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed pursuit in Fredericton's north side early Saturday morning. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

A man is facing impaired driving and criminal flight charges after leading Fredericton police on a short, high-speed pursuit early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 4:24 a.m., when a police officer attempted to pull the man over in the Main Street area on Fredericton's north side, according to Sgt. Scott MacKenzie of the Fredericton Police Force.

The man instead fled in his vehicle, leading police on a hazardous pursuit that lasted for about five minutes and just under eight kilometres. The pursuit ended near Two Nations Crossing, where the man was arrested.