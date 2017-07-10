Loud drivers found screeching their tires in downtown Fredericton, are seemingly free to carry on.

The Fredericton Police Force have not issued a single ticket or warning, to any driver making excessive noise since at least 2013.

That's despite CBC News recording several raucous drivers revving engines and squealing tires in the span of just a few hours Friday afternoon.

"It is a problem," said Sgt. Justin LeBlanc of the Fredericton Police Force. "And we do get several complaints a year for noisy drivers."

Loud motorcycles often make up the majority of noise complaints, though many bikers do drive sensibly without excessive noise. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Statistics from a pair of Right to Information Requests filed by CBC News show that zero tickets have been issued to drivers or bikers for excessive noise since Jan. 1, 2014.

"It's been years since I've issued a ticket myself," said LeBlanc. "And I would say it's because the laws just aren't there."

LeBlanc says the only noise bylaw in the Motor Vehicle Act, is mostly in reference to mufflers and exhaust systems. The city's bylaw concerning noise violations is mostly used in response to rowdy domestic situations such as house parties.

"It's a subjective section so it's tough to enforce," says LeBlanc. "And it makes it difficult to obtain a conviction.

"I would say it's a gap in the system,"

Failed changes

The City of Fredericton did attempt to close that gap in 2013 with modifications to bylaws that would target loud engines, especially motorcycles, which LeBlanc suggests are still the biggest culprits.

The City of Fredericton attempted to change the noise bylaws in Fredericton but it was voted down in 2013 surrounded by large protests from bikers. (CBC)

Those changes were voted down by a slim margin, much to the delight of bikers, and it appears there may not have been a single ticket, or even a warning written since.

At one point, city police did specifically target loud motorcycles for excessive noise.

"There still is excessive noise," said LeBlanc. "But there's not a lot of recourse."