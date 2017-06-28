Mohammed Cissie, left, originally from Senegal, says he arrived in Canada just 45 days ago. He tells Matthew Johnson of the Multicultural Association he's happy his two children can get bicycles. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC )

At a bike clinic Wednesday, the Multicultural Association of Fredericton gave away bikes to newcomers to help them get around their new town more easily.

A partnership formed by the City of Fredericton, Fredericton Police Force, Canadian Tire on Smythe Street and Radical Edge, boosted by donations from the community, developed the program.

For many newcomers, a bicycle provides freedom to move around the city, something they say makes a world of difference.

These bikes were donated to the clinic through a partnership of the City of Fredericton, Fredericton police, Canadian Tire, Radical edge and community members. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Bikes came in from a variety of sources. Canadian Tire, which has a program called Jumpstart, gathered a lot of bikes. Some needed repairs, and the Fredericton store fixed them. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Moayed says his new bicycle will let him travel by himself to the places he needs to reach, but he won't get on his bike without a helmet. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Moayed and other teenagers take their new bikes for a spin Wednesday, after Const. Duncan Lombard gives them some safety tips. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC )

Organizers say even those who don't know how to ride a bike should come out and take a shot at learning how. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC )