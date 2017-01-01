A New Year's Eve party ended abruptly after a teenager was stabbed in a house in Fredericton's northside.

Police responded to the home at 12:30 a.m. and found a male in his teens who was stabbed "several times."

"Also inside the house were somewhere around 30 to 40 people and many were intoxicated," said Fredericton Police Sgt. Ross Chandler.

The victim was transported to Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital with serious but but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made, but a male suspect has been identified, Chandler said.

"We are continuing the investigation to determine if more people were involved," he said.

Nine officers on scene

"Due to the large number of intoxicated people, we had about nine patrol officers attend the scene and try to collect evidence and statements from witnesses."

The stabbing was one of about 65 calls Fredericton Police received over New Year's Eve. Many involved fights and assaults and were alcohol-related, Chandler said.