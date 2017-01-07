Fredericton musician Jon Fidler has released his first album in 10 years — and it's a change from what his fans are used to hearing.

The acoustic album Lonesome Serenade is a "natural progression" from his rock roots, Fidler said.

"As much as I like the pop and the rock I think, if I was totally honest, I think I'm probably better at writing and performing and singing this type of material," Fidler said on CBC New Brunswick's Shift.

Fidler said he built a studio about five years ago and recorded rock album, but decided not to release it.

"Part of the reason was there wasn't as many opportunities for a full rock band anymore and I think I just needed a change."

Small ensemble

The acoustic album will allow him to do more live shows with a small ensemble, or even solo, he said.

"The concept of the album was to take the voice and the guitar and then add some texture under every song to support it, so whether it be — and not overdo it — whether it be pedal steel [guitar] or cello or a violin or a mandolin or whatever so that was kind of the idea behind the songs and I'm very happy with the way it came out."

Fidler held a CD launch at the Kingswood Lodge in November.

He said he will start playing more live gigs in February and March.