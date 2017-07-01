Homegrown fighters will be featured prominently Fredericton's next fight event, along with fundraising support for a fellow injured athlete.

More than a dozen mixed martial arts matchups will take place at the Grant Harvey Centre on July 29, many featuring fighters that have never been in a ring, octagon or otherwise, before.

"We have a lot of newcomers," said Brandon "L-Jack" Brewer, the events promoter and local boxing star. "A lot of guys who just started training about four or five months ago."

Fight promoter and local boxing star, Brandon "L-Jack" Brewer, says the July fights will feature many homegrown athletes. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"It's not just about who the guy is that is trying to get to the UFC," said Mike Fitz, fight organizer. "There's guys around that this is something that is on their bucket list, they want to do it, they want the oppurtunity."

"They've essentially come right off the street," said Brewer. "But let's not forget that's where I came from. So by presenting this opportunity I'm hoping to create some stars in the making."

There are 13 fights slated for the event, nine of which will see fighters make their debut.

"A long time ago someone told me we couldn't do events like this in this city because we didn't have the market," said Brewer. "Clearly we've proven that wrong."

Fighting for a cause

The July fights will be the first since a boxer was seriously injured at an event last month.

David Whittom was hospitalized and had surgery to treat a brain hemorrhage, hours after his boxing match at the Fredericton Aitken Centre on May 27.

Whittom fought Gary Kopas of Saskatoon for the vacant Canadian Professional Boxing Council cruiserweight championship, and lost in the 10th round.

Brewer, who organized the event, said all proceeds from the sale of his merchandise are currently going straight to Whittom.

"He unfortunately works for himself so it's hard for him to pay the bills right now," said Brewer. "So we just set up a little campaign where 100 per cent of the sales...for merchandise will go towards Dave and his family to make sure his bills are sorted out."

Brewer says the 100 per cent of the proceeds from sales of his 'Plaid Army' merchandise will go to injured boxer David Whittom, who he says is still recovering in hospital from a traumatic brain injury suffered in May. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Brewer says Whittom, 38, is still recovering in hospital.