Fredericton police are looking for a 17-year-old who disappeared last Monday.

Erickson is from Oromocto and regularly goes to Tim Hortons coffee shops, police said in a news release.

He was last seen in the Marysville area of Fredericton on Jully 3.

He is described as Caucasian, six feet tall and 155 pounds, with dark brown hair.

Anyone with information about Erickson is asked to call Fredericton police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.