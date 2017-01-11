Kayla Kavanaugh often wears a bandana. (Fredericton police)

Fredericton police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Kayla Kavanaugh was last heard from on Sunday.

She is described as five feet two inches tall and 97 pounds and has a thin build. She has blond hair and blue eyes, with pierced ears and scars on her arms.

When last seen she was wearing pyjama pants, black winter boots and carrying a red and black backpack with a red cloth on it. She often wears a bandana.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fredericton police or Crime Stoppers.