13-year-old Fredericton boy missing since Sunday, say police

The Fredericton Police Force is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jayden Downing has been missing for two days, say police. (Fredericton Police Force)

Jayden Downing was last seen on Sunday around 8 p.m. in the downtown area, public information officer Alycia Bartlett said in a statement Tuesday.

Jayden is described as being white, five feet seven inches tall and 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt, black pants, a grey hat and white sneakers, she said.

Anyone with information about Jayden is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.