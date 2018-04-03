13-year-old Fredericton boy missing since Sunday, say police
The Fredericton Police Force is seeking the public's help in locating Jayden Downing, 13, missing since Sunday.
Fredericton Police Force requests public's assistance in locating Jayden Downing
The Fredericton Police Force is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.
Jayden Downing was last seen on Sunday around 8 p.m. in the downtown area, public information officer Alycia Bartlett said in a statement Tuesday.
Jayden is described as being white, five feet seven inches tall and 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt, black pants, a grey hat and white sneakers, she said.
Anyone with information about Jayden is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.