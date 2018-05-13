Floodwaters fail to dampen runners' spirits as 40th Fredericton marathon smashes records

Though floodwaters may have forced race organizers to change course, they could not dampen the spirits of runners at this year's Scotiabank Fredericton Marathon.

Some even broke records this year, including marathon winner Jean-Marc Doiron, who finished with a time of 2:33:35, smashing the previous record of 2:34:46 by close to a minute.

Jean-Marc Doiron with his medal. Doiron came in first place at this year's marathon, beating last year's third-place finish. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Doiron, 30, of Rogersville, N.B., finished last year's marathon in third place with a time of 2:44:32.

This year's win felt like a redemption, he said.

"Last year I wanted to win it, I wanted to get the record and I crashed. So I've been just thinking about this every day, 365 days," he said. "I'm speechless right now."

The marathon route usually closes down the Westmorland Bridge, but city officials asked organizers to change course 10 days before the race due to the flooding that has strained roads and infrastructure throughout the city.

The change in route didn't throw him off, he said, stressing that marathon runners need to be adaptable.

"When you're training for a marathon, there's always going to be curve-balls thrown at you," he said.

Record-breaking attendance

A last-minute change of course at the Scotiabank Fredericton Marathon did not dampen the spirits of runners Sunday. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Over 2,300 runners registered for Sunday's events, which included the full marathon, half marathon, and 5K and 10K events, a record-breaking attendance for the event's 40th anniversary, said communications coordinator Bruce MacFarlane.

"It was a bit of a scramble at the last minute, but we're so fortunate. Forty years, not many people can say that," he said.

MacFarlane said it was "a bit of a disappointment" to not be able to mark the anniversary by crossing the bridge, but organizers didn't want to put extra strain on the community.

"The community has been affected and shutting down a major artery at this time didn't make sense, and we totally agreed, and we were blessed that we could pull off this race," he said.

Luckily, Fredericton has three Boston Qualifying (BQ) certified routes. The one used Sunday was actually developed due to the historic flooding of 2008, MacFarlane said.

Heather O'Donnell as she crossed the finish line at the Fredericton Marathon Sunday. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

For the second year in a row, Heather O'Donnell of Greenwood, N.S., was the first woman to finish the full marathon, with a time of 2:59:42.

She said she and her friends were just happy the race went forward given the flooding.

"We spent like 18 weeks training for it, and you take the weekend off and get organized and everything," she said. "But it turned out to be the perfect weekend."

Shelley Doucet of Quispamsis, N.B., also broke the women's 10k race record with a time of 35:57, while Lee Wesselius of River Glade, N.B., broke men's half marathon race record with a time of 1:11:08.