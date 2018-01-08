A Fredericton man has been charged with attempted murder of a person on the north side of the city on Sunday.

Clarke Stephen Yeomans, 30, was also charged with aggravated assault and unlawful confinement, according to a statement from police Monday afternoon.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and with no updates on their condition Monday.

The police force provided no other information about the incident.

Yeomans appeared in court Monday and will return to court again on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to answer the charges.

Heidi Cyr, Fredericton Police Force spokesperson, said the major crime and forensic identification unit were assisting in the investigation.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, no other details will be released at this moment," a statement said.