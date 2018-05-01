Fredericton airport gets green light for $30M-expansion

After operating above capacity for almost a decade, the Fredericton International Airport has secured money for a $30-million project expansion.

The project announced Tuesday morning will increase the size of the airport building by half, the airport said.

More ticket counters, a larger kitchen, renovated washrooms, a children's play area, more seating and more energy-efficient geothermal heating will be among the changes made during the 30-month construction.

The provincial and federal governments are each contributing $9 million, and the Fredericton International Airport Authority Inc. will pay the rest.

The authority said previously that its share of the funding was secured, and it was waiting for federal and provincial commitments.

"This is a project that is well needed and we want to be the ambassador for our capital city and our province," said Johanne Gallant CEO and president of the airport authority.

"We want to step up our game."

A digital rendering of the airport's exterior after expansion. (Submitted)

Construction, which will employ more than 500 people, will begin mid-summer and continue for 30 months.

Gallant said the airport will continue to serve travellers during construction, which is why it will take so long.

She said in that in addition to the expanded size, the airport building will have more natural light and better flow through ticketing area.

"We're going to be running as usual with a bit more dust and a little bit more going around corners, so thank you in advance for your patience … short-term pain, long-term gain," she said.

A digital rendering of the departure area after construction. (Submitted)

Speaking at the announcement in the airport's arrivals terminal were Premier Brian Gallant and MP Matt DeCourcey. The federal money is coming from the New Building Canada Fund.

The Fredericton airport previously didn't qualify for federal funding because of its size, but in July 2017, the government announced it would make $2 billion available for small airports. The Saint John Airport was also helped by that announcement.

DeCourcey said the biggest hurdle for making the fund available was working to make the case that the airport is important.

"It became a process of working to convince levels of government that not only should it be eligible for financing but it was a key piece of economic infrastructure that needed to grow," he said.

In 2018 Porter Airlines became the third airline to fly from Fredericton to multiple destinations.

In 2017 the airport saw 397,741 passengers travelling through the terminal, and passenger growth was steadily increasing by approximately 5 per cent year over year for the past eight years.

Gallant said there aren't finalized plans to add more carriers, but it is a possibility.