A family of six managed to escape their home after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at 135 Canada St. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire within 45 minutes.

"The homeowner awoke by a bang and discovered heavy smoke, and they all escaped," said Steve Fraser, platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department.

"When we arrived the fire was coming through the roof and the back of the structure," Fraser said.

There were no injuries, but there was extensive damage to the home.

Fire investigators will be on scene throughout the morning to determine the cause of the fire.

Dan Bedell, communications director for the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross, said the organization offered assistance to the family, who declined the offer.