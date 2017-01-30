A man was killed in a fall from a hotel construction site in downtown Fredericton on Monday morning.

Fredericton Police Force Sgt. Michael MacLean confirmed the construction worker died in a fall from the third storey of the Hilton Garden Inn on Queen Street around 9:35 a.m.

The victim's name has not been released.

WorkSafe NB officials and the coroner are assisting police with the investigation.

Emergency crews remained at the scene, which was cordoned off with yellow caution tape.

Construction work has been put on hold, regional coroner Jon Fulljames told CBC News.

The hotel, next to the Convention Centre, is scheduled to open in the fall, a banner at the site states.

Plans call for eight storeys, 120 rooms, a small restaurant and bar, and a pedway to the convention centre.

Aquilini Properties owns the site.