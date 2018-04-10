Fredericton mayor wants city to give land for Housing First row houses

Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien says a change of policy is in order to allow remnant pieces of city land to be donated for Housing First projects.

O'Brien said he hopes to be able to announce a change soon so the community program tackling homelessness can put up some planned row houses.

"It's against every policy the city has to be able to just donate land," O'Brien said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"When we have land, there's policies on how you have to dispose of it. It's taxpayers' own property."

When the city land remnants do become available, a Housing First land trust will be set up so the city can donate some lots.

O'Brien said funding has been secured for 28 out of 40 proposed compact row houses from faith-based organizations and private donors.

430-square-foot homes

In March, Housing First raised almost $1 million and is continuing to raise money so it can build 40 row houses over three years.

The proposed compact row houses would be bigger than micro-homes, which are only about 100 to 400 square feet.

A compact house would be about 430 square feet and include a bedroom, living room-kitchen and bathroom.

O'Brien said he's hoping other levels of government and the private sector will come through with funding for 12 of the homes.

"There's not enough money to do all 40 yet," he said.

City tackles 'housing first'

O'Brien was responding to criticism about how the city is fighting homelessness.

Last year, O'Brien put forward 18 recommendations by the Mayor's Task Force on Homelessness, which promoted the concept of housing first.

"Housing first is the concept where you provide a rental unit or a home, put somebody into it, triage them out of the shelter or the streets to a home and provide the wraparound services to help them succeed."

These are examples of what the houses would look like when they're built. (Mayor's Task Force Report)

O'Brien said one recommendation from the task force has been checked off as completed — the city's financing of three homes over three years. About 12 of the recommendations are in progress.

"This whole task force was about housing first not homelessness," he said.

Pace questioned

Duncan Matheson, a local communications consultant and blogger, wrote an online commentary on the city's attempts to reduce homelessness.

"Not sure who to point fingers at here, or for that matter whether it is really necessary, but the way the City of Fredericton has dropped the ball on homelessness is disheartening, and worse may be putting future success at risk." Matheson wrote.

"And it's such a shame. When Mike O'Brien was elected as mayor, we inherited a man with a soft spot for homelessness, and a determination to do something about it. He was in the right place at the right time."

Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien says a change of policy is needed to allow remnant pieces of city land to be donated for Housing First projects. (CBC)

Matheson said he has a lot of respect for the mayor and appreciated his feedback on the Housing First projects on Tuesday morning. But he wanted to give council a "little boost" to move the recommendations along.

"The point of my blog is it isn't moving along as quickly as it should," he said. "The mayor, the council, the staff, I like to think they all have their heart in the right place."

O'Brien said he's hoping other levels of government and the private sector come through with funding for 12 of the homes.

"There's not enough money to do all 40 [units] yet," he said.

Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien responds to criticism about the city's lack of movement on the homelessness problem. 17:18

O'Brien said council is also looking at heavily subsidized bus passes for people who are in housing first projects who need to get to medical appointments.

"We're doing a larger review right now of our whole transit system," O'Brien said. "One of the things being looked at is how we can provide more subsidized or free passes."