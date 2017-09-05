Fredericton High School delayed the start of the school year for two more days.

The new start dates are Friday, Sept. 8, for Grade 9 and all new students and Sept. 11 for all other grades.

Students were originally scheduled to return to school Tuesday, Sept. 5, but the day was moved to Sept. 6, then pushed back to Sept. 8.



"The additional delay is to allow the air handling ventilation units at the school to become fully operational. The units help remove dust that resulted from construction this summer," said Catherine Blaney, interim superintendent of Anglophone School District West.

No asbestos

Tanya Greer, diector of dommunications for the Infrastructure Department, which is responsible for provincially owned buildings, confirmed the delay was because of the air-handling ventilation units.

She said the delay has nothing to do with asbestos.

"The contractor carried out an asbestos abatement earlier in the project," said Greer. "Following the abatement process, the school passed all air quality testing."

Blaney said it is important to make sure the building is safe for students and staff.

"When staff started arriving to work last week at Fredericton High School they were unable to begin preparing their classes for the upcoming school year as there was still construction activity," she said.

What was done

The construction work included improvements to the security infrastructure and mechanical and electrical systems, as well as interior finishing, according to a government news release in the spring.

The delay in starting school, according to the high school website, "is needed to ensure the school is safe for students and staff. Teachers also need time to prepare their classrooms for the upcoming year."

The provincial government is investing around $5 million to upgrade the buildings at FHS.