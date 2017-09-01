Fredericton High School students will have at least one extra day of summer break to enjoy because construction work on the building has delayed the start of classes.

Students were originally scheduled to head back to school on Sept. 5, but the Anglophone West School District announced new staggered start dates on Friday.

Classes for Grade 9 students and all newcomer students will resume on Sept. 6, while students in grades 10 through 12 will begin classes on Sept. 7.

"The delay in starting is needed to ensure the school is safe for students and staff," the school district said in a statement. Teachers also need time to prepare their classrooms for the school year, it said.

The construction is part of the school's $14.1 million capital improvement plan.​