Fredericton city council is considering implementing a wheeled cart garbage collection system, which would require households to have similar garbage bins.

Stephen Hartley, a development engineer, gave a presentation at the city's council-in-committee meeting on Monday night, detailing the possible options for bin sizes and funding possibilities if council decides to proceed.

Coun. Stephen Chase, chair of the public safety and environment committee, said the proposed system would improve the efficiency of the current waste collection system.

"This is a major opportunity, I think, for the city to not only improve the efficiency of the waste collection system but also to address some other key initiatives like promoting recycling and improving safety for the workers," he said.

Over the next two weeks, Coun. Stephen Chase and development engineer Stephen Hartley will consider what Fredericton's garbage collection system should look like. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Hartley presented two different maximum bin sizes, one 360 litres and the other 240 litres. Under the proposed system, each household would potentially be allowed to have only one bin.

Chase said this would encourage people to be smart about what they throw out.

"What we are trying to do is encourage people to [practise] proper waste management and recycling," said Chase.

Who would pay for the bins?

Hartley told the committee that the city could pay for all the new garbage bins; residents could pay for them outright; or the city could facilitate a low-cost purchase for residents.

Chase said that if residents did have to pay for the bins outright, the city would do its best to make that easy.

Development engineer Stephen Hartley gave a presentation at the city’s council-in-committee meeting on Monday night. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"I don't think we want to be heavy-handed about this at all," he said. "There are lots of options, whether it be a payment over time, rental, contributing to the cost, I mean there are a range of options there."

Council made no decision on the matter. City staff will take some time to review recommendations from council, and will then come back with a proposal for council to vote on.