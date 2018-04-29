Day 3 of the 2018 flood in New Brunswick

The St. John River's water levels were stable in Fredericton on Sunday, while Jemseg, the Grand Lake area, Sheffield-Lakeville Corner, Oak Point, and Quispamsis remained areas of concern.

With rain in the forecast, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization director Greg MacCullum said this will make things worse.

Here are some of the pictures taken Sunday, the third day of flooding.

No one was putting any money in the parking meters outside the Fredericton Public Library. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Buckeye the goat hitched a ride with horses fleeing rising waters. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Flood levels could rise higher than 2008 levels in Maugerville according to the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Skipping rocks in what is usually a parking lot, not a flooded section of the St. John River in Fredericton. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Picaroons was surrounded by flood waters on Sunday. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The disappearing road to some Maquapit Lake camps. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Carleton Park remained consumed by the St. John River on Sunday. (Philip Drost/CBC)