Day 3 of the 2018 flood in New Brunswick
The St. John River's water levels were stable on Sunday, while Jemseg, the Grand Lake area, Sheffield-Lakeville Corner, Oak Point, and Quispamsis remained areas of concern.
With rain in the forecast for the next 24 hours, water levels could rise
With rain in the forecast, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization director Greg MacCullum said this will make things worse.
Here are some of the pictures taken Sunday, the third day of flooding.