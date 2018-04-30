Flooding forces widespread road and office closures in Fredericton area

Closures and traffic delays piled up in the Fredericton area Monday morning as the banks of the St. John River continued to spill its banks.

Provincial government offices in downtown Fredericton are closed Monday to help ease constraints on parking and traffic created by the flooding.

Forty roads and streets remained closed throughout Fredericton on Monday a water as water levels along the St. John River held at about eight metres. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The Fredericton courthouse is also closed. All scheduled court matters are being heard at the Burton courthouse.

In addition, the Fredericton Public Library and New Brunswick College of Craft and Design are also closed.

Meanwhile, about 40 roads and streets remain closed throughout Fredericton.

Drivers are asked to avoid Lincoln Road, Waterloo Row, Union Street east of Gibson, Riverside Drive and Lower St. Mary's.

The Westmorland Street Bridge and Princess Street Bridge are still open.

Leave cars at home, city says

A look at the water levels from Westmorland St. Bridge <a href="https://t.co/GwGC0Pnz8l">pic.twitter.com/GwGC0Pnz8l</a> —@garyakmoore

John Lewis, the city's traffic engineer, said the combination of road closures and parking lots being flooded has made commutes very difficult.

Only two city-owned parking lots are ope: Frederick Square and the east end parking garage.

Fredericton is down by more than 800 parking space in total, according to a news release from city hall.

Flooding along the river continued to cause traffic jams. (Gary Moore/CBC )

"This is one of the more challenging transportation issues that we've had to deal with for quite some time," Lewis said.

As a result, the city was encouraging people to walk or bike to work or find other alternate ways of getting to the office.

City buses are free, and the city has also set up park-and-ride shuttle services on the city's north and south sides.

Shuttles will run continuous service from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m, and again from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., from these locations:

Brookside Mall — pickup, drop-off location at Queen and Westmorland streets.

Willie O'Ree — pickup, drop-off location at Queen and Westmorland streets.

Grant Harvey Centre — pickup, drop-off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church).

Regent Mall (former Sears location) — pickup, drop-off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church).

School closures

Water had already poured across St. Anne's Point Drive in Fredericton and into the parking lot at the public library Friday. (María José Burgos/CBC)

The flooding led the Anglophone West School District to cancel some schools Monday and to cancel busing in some areas.

George Street Middle School in Fredericton and Barker's Point Elementary School will be closed on Monday.

Bus changes include: