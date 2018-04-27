PHOTOS
A look at the 2018 flood in Fredericton
The flooding in many areas in Fredericton has reached a critical stage and many roads are now blocked.
In 48 hours flood levels on the St. john River have reached 8 metres
Water levels have risen in many parts of the province including major flooding in the capital city. The rapidly rising river has closed roads and caused traffic delays throughout the city.
In 2008, water levels peaked at 8.3 metres and in less than 48 hours the city of Fredericton says water levels are now at 8 metres.
CBC News captured some images of the flooding today.