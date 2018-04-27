A look at the 2018 flood in Fredericton

Water levels have risen in many parts of the province including major flooding in the capital city. The rapidly rising river has closed roads and caused traffic delays throughout the city.

In 2008, water levels peaked at 8.3 metres and in less than 48 hours the city of Fredericton says water levels are now at 8 metres.

CBC News captured some images of the flooding today.

The parking lot behind City Hall has been submerged in water. The water is rising "rapidly" according to the Emergency Measures Organization. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

In 2008, flood levels rose to 8.3 metres. The flood stage is at about 6 metres. (Alex Vietingoff/CBC)

Within 48 hours the flood waters rose to 8 metres. The city has put up several barricades around the city and closed many roads. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Onlookers stopped to take photos after they saw the mess. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

So far the city says 50 and 100 homes have been affected by flood waters. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

But the flood is no problem for the dogs. (Maria Burgos/CBC)