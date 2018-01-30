A fire at a Fredericton workshop, adjacent to a lawn care business, forced parts of Prospect Street to close Tuesday morning.

The street was blocked from Duncan Lane all the way to Woodstock Road while the Fredericton Fire Department fought the fire.

Dozens of emergency crews responded to the early morning structure fire at Nutri-Lawn Fredericton. (CBC News)

The fire at 95 Prospect St. started around 7:30 a.m. and the building's roof collapsed about an hour later.

David McKinley, assistant deputy chief of the Fredericton Fire Department, said the street is now open.

The fire destroyed what McKinley described as a workshop but the flames did not spread beyond that.

The building adjacent to the workshop is a Nutri-Lawn location, and originally, firefighters identified the burned structure as part of the business.

"It didn't involve the building with the chemicals in it," McKinley said. "It was attached but [firefighters] were able to protect that part of the structure."

Structure fire destroys workshop in Fredericton0:22

Earlier Tuesday morning, the fire department advised people driving in the Woodstock Road area of poor visibility because of heavy smoke.

McKinley said Garden Creek School on Woodstock Road shut down its air-handler system as a precaution. Students spent recess indoors and the schools planned to reassess the air quality at lunch.

Firefighters responded to the scene just before 8 a.m. in Fredericton. (CBC News)

"Luckily, the prevailing winds were going away from the school," he said.

McKinley said there were five fire trucks and about 20 firefighters at the scene.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.