The improper disposal of cigarette butts is believed to have been the cause of two separate fires in Fredericton on Thursday.

The Fredericton Fire Department responded to a fire on Thursday afternoon in front of the Atlantic Superstore on Smythe Street, where a combination of wind and a burning cigarette butt to start the fire.

"The breeze was a factor … and if they were smoldering a little bit [cigarette butts] that would help cause a fire," said Platoon Captain Steven Fraser with the Fredericton Fire Department.

The fire started just before 3 p.m. and was quickly put out by staff using an extinguisher prior to the fire department's arrival. The store had also been evacuated and closed down for about 30 minutes.

"A large display of fold up lawn chairs were destroyed and a plate glass window was also cracked from the heat of the fire," said Fraser.

"Firefighters checked the store itself and there was no extension of fire or smoke in the store itself," he said.

The second fire started at an apartment on Goodine Street in the Lincoln Heights subdivision in Fredericton.

"Cigarette butts again," said Fraser.

He said the fire started shortly after 11 p.m., and the two residents living in the apartment were asleep when the fire started.

"A neighbour noticed flames coming from a second-storey deck … of the apartment building," he said.

Fraser said firefighters extinguished the fire from outside the building and were on scene for about an hour.

He said there was minimal damage to the deck.

"No fire or smoke entered the structure itself," he said.

Preventing fires

There were no injuries involved in both fires, but Fraser is reminding people to make sure they properly dispose their cigarette butts to prevent future fires.

"People should make sure cigarettes are put out completely every time," he said.

He said people should also avoid discarding cigarette butts in vegetation, mulch or potted plants, as cigarette butts could ignite.

Before throwing away cigarette butts or ashes, Fraser also said people should make sure they're out by placing them in water or sand or disposing them in a metal container.