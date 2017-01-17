Three people have been displaced by an apartment fire Tuesday morning on the north side of Fredericton.

The Fredericton Fire Department was called to the fire in the 300 block of Canada Street at 7 a.m., closing down the street.

The fire started inside an apartment behind a larger building.

One firefighter was injured slipping on ice, and there were difficulties fighting the fire because vehicles kept driving over the fire department's supply line attached to a hydrant.

Alycia Bartlett of the city's public safety department, said those vehicle created delays in getting water to the building and safety issues for firefighters and also caused leaks in the line.

"This is​ extremely dangerous and, frankly, illegal," Bartlett said. "Folks on scene are frustrated and trying to do their job."

Bartlett said the the minimum fine for the offence is $172.50.

"It's unacceptable," she said.

A section of Canada Street near the fire was closed for a time but reopened at 9 a.m.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.