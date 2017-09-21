It was a busy day for the Fredericton Fire Department Wednesday as crews responded to three fires within three hours.

At 3:32 p.m., the department received a report of a structure fire on Fisher Avenue in Marysville. When fire crews arrived there was what Platoon Captain Steve Fraser called a "heavy fire" in the rear of the one-story bungalow.

"The fire would also advance into the attic space," said Fraser.

"The entire roof and attic was destroyed by fire."

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, however, crews remained on scene for several hours putting out hot spots. One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion but was able to continue working.

Crews were able to rescue the occupant's dog, as well as many personal items from the structure. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The family has found lodgings. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Earlier in the afternoon, at 1:17 p.m., the department also responded to a report of a fire at a private workshop on the Royal Road outside the city limits near the Hurlet Road.

The fire, which was under control within 10 minutes, is thought to have been caused by sparks from a grinder igniting materials in the wall of the structure.

At 1:57 p.m. crews responded to reports of a 2017 model half-tonne truck on fire on Riverside Drive at the exit of the Princess Margaret Bridge.

The fire involved the fuel lines running under the cab, and to the tank.

"It was quite difficult to extinguish," said Fraser.

"There was about 50 liters of … gasoline in the fuel tank."

The driver of the truck was able to escape the vehicle without injuries. The investigation into the truck fire is also ongoing.