Fibre artists have created everything from beach stones to handmade projection screens to reflect their views of Canada 150.

Jacqueline Bourque and Ralph Simpson are two of the 20 fibre artists who were part of the Fibre Arts Network's show, Canada 150, A Celebration of Fibre.

For her exhibit, Bourque spent eight months felting rocks of dyed, carded fleece that look so real it is hard to tell the difference between an actual rock and a felted one.

There are two real rocks in the display, Bourque said, but many people who viewed the fibre art exhibit tried and failed to find them.

"They surreptitiously reach down and touch, and 'nope, it's not that one.'"

Newfoundland inspiration

Bourque, who spins, weaves, dyes and knits said she was inspired by Newfoundland's Gros Morne National Park.

Bourque's fibre work of art depicts the rocks on the beach and the sky over the mountains at Gros Morne. (CBC)

"Somehow I wanted to show the size of Newfoundland to people who had not been there before, so that's where this came in. This is 17 feet long, 16 feet wide, and it is the beach, the water, the mountains across the water, and then the sky."

The piece was so large that Bourque could only lay out a bit at a time over the days it took to assemble the water, land and sky.

"So I didn't get to see the big picture until it was all done, three days later. And I laid it out and thought, "Wow, I did it, I did it, I did it!"

Attention to nature

Simpson, who is 64 and a recent graduate of the New Brunswick College of Craft and Design, created acorn baskets and arranged them in the branch of a bur oak.

Ralph Simpson is a recent graduate of the New Brunswick College of Craft and Design. (CBC)

"This installation is my attempt to bring people's attention to nature, to the environment," Simpson said. "So I have taken the acorn, and increased [its]

size, to make it more important, or seem more important.

"I see these acorns as nuts and seeds that carry the genetic information for the trees. And that's why I think they're important, that's why they are important to me."

Meaning behind weaving

Simpson is a retired Canadian Forest Service biologist, so he knows the meaning behind what he is weaving.

The series of baskets began with shapes of red spruce cones.

Simpson says he wants to bring people's attention to nature and the environment. (CBC)

"I have materials that are available to me, and I like to say that most of my work, baskets, vessels or sculptures all start with a walk outside."

Even though Simpson doesn't know how basketry wove itself into his passions, he no longer questions it.

"I have embraced this life as an artist," he said. "I started with the courses thinking that this is going to be a good hobby for me for my retirement. But … I applied for residencies and got them, and grants and got them, and just keep developing my work.

"And all of a sudden my old life fell away, and what's left is me as an artist."

The Fibre Arts Network will have a sale on Saturday at the Fredericton Knights of Columbus Hall.

A Celebration of Fibre runs until Dec. 15 at the UNB Art Centre in Fredericton.