Steven Lutes of Upper Coverdale has been identified as the man who fell from the fourth storey of a hotel under construction on Queen Street in Fredericton on Monday.

The funeral for Steven Lutes will take place Friday in Riverview. (Facebook)

According to his obituary, Lutes was a 42-year-old father of two. He was a foreman for Lead Structural Formwork, which was doing the concrete form work on the project.

Company president David Pottier would only say the accident at the site of the Hilton Garden Inn is under investigation.

Cory Bell, president of Lindsay Construction, the general contractor on the hotel project, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and co-workers and other folks that were onsite. Our staff is concerned with the well-being of everybody who was onsite that day, and the well-being of the family of the victim of the accident.

Staff to check site

Bell said the Fredericton site has been cleared by WorkSafeNB, and work will resume once the company goes through it with its occupational health and safety staff "to insure we feel comfortable with the site and the workers onsite, to go back to work safely."

He said the company and employees are co-operating with the WorkSafe investigation into Lutes's death.

"And we'll work with them to find out what happened onsite."

Bell said Lutes was a long-term, senior employee with Lead Structural Formwork, which was contracted by Lindsay Construction to do the concrete form work and the superstructure of the building.

Funeral Friday

The obituary described Lutes as "an avid baseball fan. He also enjoyed playing pool, darts and cards, but mostly loved spending time with his family."

His funeral will take place at Cobb's Funeral Home memorial chapel on Friday in Riverview.

There were five fatal workplace accidents in 2016, according to WorkSafe.