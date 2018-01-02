The suspension of a well-known Fredericton family doctor for 18 months has sparked an outcry from his patients and a petition asking that the sanction be lifted.

Dr. Everette Hanson was suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons for having sex with a patient.

His practice is located at the Brookside Mall on the north side of Fredericton and functions primarily as a walk-in clinic. It's among only a few walk-in clinics in the city and one of the busiest.

The clinic has now retained the services of another physician and is expected to reopen on Jan. 8 at 7 a.m., an email from Hanson's lawyer, Julie LeBlanc Hultberg, said Tuesday.

Hanson was not the regular doctor of the woman whose complaint led to the suspension, but he did see her occasionally at his practice, said the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The college's investigation found that none of the sexual activity occurred at the office, and that the relationship appeared to be consensual.

'Scared to death'

Although the college announced in mid-December it would be suspending a Fredericton doctor, it didn't release the name until Sunday as the discipline took effect.

Hanson pleaded guilty to professional misconduct, but the news of his suspension caused an uproar among his patients, who took to social media to comment.

Among them was Jessica Lirette, who said she's "scared to death" about what will happen to her now that Hanson is out of the picture for at least a year.

Lirette said she has fibromyalgia, degenerative disc disease and also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

She said she has seen Hanson at his practice for about 2½ years because she doesn't have a full-time family doctor yet.

Hanson is an "amazing" doctor, she said, and his suspension is causing her a lot of anxiety.

She said she's worried she won't receive the same type of care from other doctors, who don't know her history as well, or will be forced to wait in the emergency room for hours on end just to get prescriptions renewed for one of the eight medications she takes.

"We suffer, everybody else who depends on him for long-term care — we've just lost everything," she said. "That's what it feels like. It feels very personal."

"I can't imagine the hundreds of people like me who have more severe issues. What are they supposed to do? Why is there not some back up for us?"

CBC requested an interview with Department of Health officials about the matter but was sent an emailed statement from department spokesman Paul Bradley.

Bradley called the loss of a doctor an "operational issue" related to a private clinic and said questions should be directed to Hanson's practice.

Started petition

A petition to have Hanson reinstated had collected nearly 1,400 signatures by just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, less than 24 hours after it was created by Stephen Berthelot.

Berthelot wasn't a regular patient of Hanson's but had taken his children to see him for "various things" when he was an emergency room doctor at the Oromocto Public Hospital.

"He's a wonderful doctor, very friendly, very thorough, very caring," he said. "It's a shame that this is happening."

Stephen Berthelot created a petition asking Dr. Everette Hanson to be reinstated. It has gained over 1,400 signatures so far. (CBC )

Berthelot said he understands there is a code of ethics that doctors need to follow to ensure patients aren't taken advantage of.

But he said he thinks Hanson's punishment is overly harsh, given the relationship appears to have been consensual.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons, the relationship Hanson had with a patient lasted about three years and concluded in 2016. A few months later, the woman and her husband filed a complaint with the college.

"From what I'm reading, this does not sound like coercion or threatening or anything like that," he said.

"So I fail to see what the difference is between him dating this woman for three years or someone in another occupation, for example, a clerk in town dating someone that comes in. I just don't see it."

He said he plans to present the petition to the college in the hopes that they may reconsider the suspension.

College unlikely to budge

But Dr. Ed Schollenberg, the college registrar, said it's unlikely it will reverse its decision.

"In this case, it's a matter that agreed upon," he said. "We'll certainly look at things, but without prejudging any matter, it would be unusual for us to modify our decision," he said.

He pointed out that Hanson pleaded guilty to misconduct as a result of the investigation, and that his punishment was quite typical.

Dr. Ed Schollenberg, registrar of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick, said it's unlikely the college will change its decision about Hanson's sanction. (CBC)

"It basically represents what would be expected in these situations anywhere in the country," he said.

In a previous interview, Schollenberg said that from the college's point of view, intimate contact with a patient is improper, and it doesn't matter who ended the relationship, or why.

"From our point of view, it doesn't matter at all. The conduct is simply unacceptable."