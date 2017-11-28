Fredericton city council has denied a request from ex-boxer Brandon Brewer, to lease land at the Fredericton Exhibition Grounds and build a new combat sports training centre.

But the decision didn't come without a fight.

Five councillors voted in favour, five against — with Mayor Mike O'Brien launching the final no-vote.

"I believe it's just a misunderstanding of what our intent was," said Brewer at Monday night's council meeting.

Brewer recently put out a request to use the old Winner's Lounge and convert it into a gym. Meanwhile, the city is the landowner for the exhibition grounds, and has the ability to accept or decline any new potential leases on the land.

'I believe it's just a misunderstanding of what our intent was. I in no way have any plans to get in the way of the municipal plan whatsoever.' - Brandon Brewer

​Both O'Brien and city councillors who denied the request, referenced the city's municipal plan, which encourages higher density of residential development on the Fredericton Exhibition Grounds.

"That piece of property, as I envision it, will be better retail along the Smythe Street with residential mixed into that, beautiful green space in the middle, more residential along the outside area," said O'Brien.

"There's room there potentially for 1,000 residents, could be more if it's designed properly."

Down but not out

O'Brien said he felt bad that Brewer was victim of the city's plans for the site. Many councillors echoed a similar statement and supported Brewer's plans to start a gym, just not where he wanted to put it.

But Brewer said actions speak louder than words.

The vote came down to Mayor Mike O'Brien, who voted to deny Brewer's request. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"Do they support it?" said Brewer. "Words and actions speak much differently."

But Brewer isn't letting this punch knock him down.

The New Brunswick athlete said he plans to apply for a shorter lease, avoiding any future development.

"I in no way have any plans to get in the way of the municipal plan whatsoever," he said. " In fact, I support the municipal plan. I believe I fall right into it really."