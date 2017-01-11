The Gallant government will spend $76 million to renovate the landmark Centennial Building in downtown Fredericton, including the addition of a new courthouse.

The province will demolish the back wing of the building, pointing toward Brunswick Street, where a new five-stoey courthouse will be attached to the remaining wings of Centennial.

It will house the provincial court rooms, Court of Queen's Bench, and New Brunswick Court of Appeal, all of which are now in the aging Justice Building on Queen Street.

Attaching the new 8,360-square-metre courthouse to the Centennial Building is expected to save as much as $20 million compared to the cost of a stand-alone building.

The project is expected to be finished in 2021.

Fredericton's justice building is currently located on Queen Street. (CBC)

The large black 22,300-square-metre Centennial Building opened in 1967 and was designed to hold all government offices that existed at the time.

But the building has reached the end of its natural lifespan, with electrical and ventilation systems becoming more expensive to maintain.

In 2013, the provincial government moved many Centennial Building offices into the new Chancery Place building across the street.

Auditor General Kim MacPherson criticized the government in 2015 for not making a decision quickly on whether to refurbish or demolish the Centennial Building, which was two-thirds empty at the time.

Officials said Wednesday all government offices have now moved, and the last occupant, a community health centre, will relocate within the next three weeks.

When the two refurbished wings of Centennial reopen in 2021, government offices now in other buildings will move there. Those remaining wings have 10,200 square metres of space.

That will include some departments now using private, leased office space around Fredericton, creating a potential cost saving for the province.

Six murals created in 1967 for the lobbies on the six floors of the Centennial Building lobbies will be preserved as part of the refurbishment.

They are by artists John Hooper, Claude Roussel, Bruno Bobak, Jack Humphrey, Tom Forrestall and Fred Ross.