Fredericton city council voted down a plan by city staff to create an automated garbage pickup system at council in committee on Monday night.

The system would've had residents buying and using one standard 360-litre garbage cart per household starting in June of 2019.

Coun. Greg Ericson, who voted against the plan, was concerned about the amount of research that was put into the plan.

He would've liked to see more consultation with some of the groups involved, and see how an automated garbage collection system could be a building block for better waste management.

"We want to get this right," said Ericson.

"We won't be able to change the system very effectively once it's put in place."

Coun. Stephen Chase, chair of the public safety and environment committee, said garbage collection contractors Trius and Fero estimated there would be $60,000 to $90,000 in savings.

Chase said if the city buys in bulk, it would cost residents about $60 for a cart.

Back to the drawing board

Chase said the automated program is salvageable; it just needs some fine tuning.

"I think there is a number of strong reasons why we would want to move toward a wheeled cart collection system, but there are some ancillary issues," said Chase.

Chase said one benefit would include a safer work environment for those collecting the garbage.

Coun. Stephen Chase, left, believes the proposed automated collection system can be saved. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"They're not direct costs to the city, but they could be indirect costs if you have contractors that are suffering workplace related injury."

Chase also said residents only having one bin would promote having less waste.

"We need to take a look at some of these options and put together some recommendations that hopefully council can adopt."

Chase expects this to come back before council in March.

"I'm optimistic that with some adjustments by staff based on what we heard around the table, we could come up with something council would find acceptable," said Chase.