A Fredericton man charged with attempted murder will undergo a psychiatric assessment this month.

Clarke Stephen Yeomans, 30, appeared in provincial court Tuesday for a bail hearing after an alleged attack on the north side of the city over the weekend.

He is also charged with aggravated assault and unlawful confinement.

Yeomans's lawyer, John Bird, asked the court for a 30-day psychiatric assessment at the Restigouche Hospital Centre, in Campbellton.

Bird told the court that Yeomans has been on a suicide watch at the Saint John jail since his arrest Sunday.

As a result, Judge Julian Dickson ordered a five-day psychiatric assessment, but it will be done in Saint John.

The bail hearing was rescheduled for Jan. 23 at 10 a.m.

No details of the alleged attack were revealed during Yeomans's court appearance.

Because of a publication ban, the victim cannot be identified. Fredericton police have not said whether the victim is a man, woman or child or whether that person's injuries have changed from "serious" since the incident on the north side.

It's not known if the person is out of the hospital.

Heidi Cyr, a spokesperson with the Fredericton Police Force, said she could not release such information.